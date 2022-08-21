St George Illawarra Dragons hooker Andrew McCullough’s season is in doubt after he left the field in the first half against the Gold Coast, with live reports from Fox Sports confirming the veteran dummy-half sustained a medial ligament injury in the game’s early stages.

It's not the first time he's suffered an injury of that nature, with an MCL injury in 2019 keeping him out for a number of weeks.

While an official diagnosis is a long way off, a grade one MCL injury has an average recovery time of 1-3 weeks, meaning the 32-year-old may not take the field again this year.

McCullough joined the club following the departures of Cameron McInnes and Reece Robson from the Red V ranks and has played 40 games so far.

Though he is eligible to enter the free agent market from November 1, the veteran rake has had to address rumours he was considering retirement or was being urged to do so by the club as they look to clear salary cap space in their pursuit of Ben Hunt, claiming he wants to fulfil his contract.

“I haven’t felt any pressure,” McCullough told the Illawarra Mercury.

“There’s a lot of outside noise but I don’t care anymore.”

It’s terrible news for the club as they look to finish a disappointing year on the right foot. Adding to the club’s troubles, Moses Mbye also left the field in the first half with a hamstring injury. It was also confirmed by Fox Sports that he will not return.