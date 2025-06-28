The Dolphins turned Suncorp Stadium into a try-fest on Sunday evening, dismantling a turnstile South Sydney 50–28 to leap back into the top eight.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was electric in his 100th NRL game, scoring four tries in a scintillating display that reignited the debate around the Maroons' fullback jersey following Kalyn Ponga's foot injury.

It was a hammer blow for a Rabbitohs side that, despite showing character in the face of adversity all year, were already in freefall and are now stranded in 16th place.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://x.com/dolphinsnrl/status/1938926881538965864

The Bunnies drew first blood through Jack Wighton off a Latrell Mitchell scoop pass, but that was as good as it got in the opening stanza. The Dolphins responded through Jeremy Marshall-King from dummy half, then piled on five more before the break.

Isaiya Katoa had a field day, engineering four try assists. The young half put Tabuai-Fidow into space for a long-range break, executed a slick double-pump to send Kodi Nikorima over, then backed it up with a composed pass that gifted Tabuai-Fidow his third just before half-time. At 30–6, the Dolphins were flying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nikorima didn't make it to the sheds, pulling up lame with a hamstring strain after chasing down a kick. Souths' Cody Walker later joined him on the casualty list with a similar injury.

Tabuai-Fidow, meanwhile, surged into the Origin fullback conversation with every touch. Already cemented into a centre position for the Maroons, the chatter now turns to whether that performance is enough to edge out Reece Walsh for the number 1.

Souths rallied briefly after half time, but it was never close as the Dolphins reached the half-century summit.