The Dolphins are understood to have signed highly-touted Panther junior Isaiya Katoa to a reported three-year deal.

A New South Wales junior, Katoa is rated as one of the most exciting halves set to land at senior level in the coming years.

The younger brother of former Penrith rake Sione Katoa, Isaiya would face a difficult venture to break into Ivan Cleary's squad given the Origin-calibre playmaking duo of Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai.

While the Panthers have been keen to retain the teenager, a News Corp report suggests Katoa is set to link up with the NRL's newest club in making a switch to Redcliffe.

NRL Signing news

Dolphins poach Penrith prodigy Isaiya Katoa via @MCarayannis

and @brentread_7

Katoa has reportedly been a coveted youngster in the NRL's junior ranks, with the Dolphins seen as major winners in the race for the Panthers prospect.

The Dolphins have already penned seven players to their top 30 squad for next season, however a majority of their recruits come in the form of senior forwards.

Storm trio Felise Kaufusi and Bromwich brothers Jesse and Kenneath have already inked their services to Wayne Bennett's squad for the Dolphins' inaugural season, while Bronco Jamayne Isaako is the only recognised back to have NRL experience.

The current Dolphins squad would gain great benefit from Katoa's arrival, with the emerging playmaker a chance to be a key feature under Bennett in 2023.