The Dolphins have received mixed news ahead of the 2025 NRL season, with marquee signing Daniel Saifiti cleared to make his club debut in Round 1, while Dally M Rookie of the Year in 2024 Jack Bostock has been ruled out for the opening fortnight with a knee injury.

Both players were forced from the field during the Dolphins' final trial match against the Titans creating concerns over their availability for the season opener against South Sydney on March 7.

Saifiti's exit was initially worrying, but scans confirmed no hamstring damage, allowing him to return to full training next week.

Dolphins Head of Performance Jeremy Hickmans confirmed the club had taken a precautionary approach with Saifiti in the trial, opting not to risk him unnecessarily.

"Daniel only came off as a precaution, and it is fair to say we didn't risk him because it was only a trial match," Hickmans said, speaking with Dolphins Media.

"The injury has settled down nicely, and he will aim to train fully next week to get ready to play the Rabbitohs."

Bostock has not been as fortunate. The young winger has suffered a low-grade medial ligament injury, ruling him out of the first two rounds as he undergoes rehab.

"Jack has a low-grade medial ligament injury that will require a few weeks of rehabilitation, so we expect him to miss the first two games," Hickmans added.