The Dolphins have confirmed the re-signing of utility forward Kurt Donoghoe on a long-term deal.

A two-year extension for Donoghoe means he will remain at the club until at least the end of 2028, ensuring he will become a Dolphin for the first six seasons of their existence.

The forward, who signed with the Dolphins on a train and trial deal in 2022 as the club prepared for their inaugural matches, debuted in 2023 and was on the fringe of the NRL squad throughout the first two seasons in existence.

2025 was a breakout season for Donoghoe though. After playing just 16 matches across 2023 and 2024, he played 22 in 2025 as the Dolphins battled through an injury crisis in the forwards.

Able to play five-eighth as well, Donoghoe has made a name for himself at hooker and lock, and will likely feature as the club's utility off the bench even at full strength in 2026.

“Kurt has become a fan favourite at the Dolphins and it is easy to understand why,” Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said.

“His toughness and style of play typifies everything we had hoped the club to be when we entered the competition.

“Kurt has developed from a trial-and-train player into a highly valued member of our squad.

“He is in our top 17 every week and we are so happy he has agreed to extend his contract with us.”

Donoghoe, who was named the club's best forward in 2025, will be joined by returning forces Tom Gilbert, Tom Flegler and Max Plath among others in 2026 as the Dolphins mount a push to become finalists for the first time.