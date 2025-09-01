Dolphins forward Kurt Donoghoe is the only player who has been charged by the NRL's match review committee out of the Sunday fixtures during Round 26.

He will, however, be free to take on the likely understrength Canberra Raiders this Sunday afternoon in what could be a top-eight do-or-die clash for the Dolphins.

A Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for a shot during the 72nd minute of the club's fixture against the Gold Coast Titans will see him pay a $3,000 fine with an early guilty plea, or face a two-match ban should he head to the judiciary panel and lose.

The charge comes as a result of him having three on his rolling 12-month record, and means he is almost a guarantee to accept the early guilty plea.

The Dolphin was the only player charged out of Sunday afternoon's game despite four being placed on report by on-field officials.

In the same game, Titans forward Klese Haas was charged with a dangerous tackle in the 52nd minute.

In the earlier game, which saw the Cronulla Sharks knock over the Newcastle Knights in convincing fashion, Sharks fullback William Kennedy was placed on report for a dangerous tackle shortly before halftime.

He has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the MRC, though, and faces no charge.

Knights forward Mat Croker was the other player charged with another dangerous tackle on the other side of halftime, but he will also face no penalty.

Donoghoe must make a call on his plea by midday (AEST) on Tuesday.