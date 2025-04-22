The Dolphins have officially confirmed that the duo of Felise Kaufusi and Jeremy Marshall-King have been ruled out of their Round 9 clash against the Canberra Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

In what is massive blow to the club in the short-term, Kaufusi (knee) and Marshall-King (cut) will make their returns the following week in Magic Round on May 2 against the Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium.

The club confirmed that Kaufusi sustained a strained medial ligament, while the hooker continues to remain sidelined after an infection arose in a nasty cut on his thigh which he suffered a fortnight ago against the Panthers.

However, in some positive news, utility Max Plath is a chance to play this weekend after he left the field last week with a foot injury on Good Friday aginast the Melbourne Storm.

“We really want to make sure Jeremy's cut heals properly before he does anything, so the best way to look after him is to give him another week's break,” said Dolphins' Head of Performance Jeremy Hickmans.

“Felise is in a brace at this point but if all goes according to plan he could play against the Roosters.

“Plath has a foot ligament injury, but with some luck and the long turnaround into the game, he could take the field against the Raiders.”

Dolphins Injury List