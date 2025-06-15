Dolphins forward Felise Kaufusi will face a two-week suspension with an early guilty plea after being sin binned during the Dolphins' heavy win over the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday evening.

Kaufusi was sin binned early in the contest for a late, dangerous shot on North Queensland Cowboys youngster Thomas Duffy.

Duffy was able to stay on the field following the 12th-minute hit, and the sin bin didn't impact the Dolphins, who were able to extend their early 4-0 lead into a 14-0 one by he time Kaufusi returned to the park.

ADVERTISEMENT

QLD Country Bank NQL 4 FT 58 DOL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

But he will now face two weeks on the sidelines with an early guilty plea, or risk a third by heading to the judiciary, with the NRL's match review committee returning a Grade 3 charge.

The Dolphins are in fine form, but a suspension for Kaufusi is the last thing the NRL's 17th club - now in their third season - needs.

They are already without Max Plath, Daniel Saifiti and Tom Gilber through recent injuries through to the end of the season, while the chance of Thomas Flegler playing at all this season remains remote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaufusi's suspension will see him miss at least the Round 16 and 17 games against the Newcastle Knights (in Perth) and South Sydney Rabbitohs (in Brisbane), with the Dolphins then having a bye in Round 18.

Kaufusi could return in Round 19 against the Cronulla Sharks on the road if he accepts the early guilty plea, or otherwise could be looking at the Round 20 home game against the North Queensland Cowboys.

The only other charge dished out from Saturday's games was against Newcastle Knights forward Thomas Cant.

He was hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for a shot on Roosters' five-eighth Hugo Savala, and will pay a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses.

Both players have until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine their pleas.