The Dolphins are likely to be without key playmaker Kodi Nikorima, who suffered a hamstring strain that will likely rule him out for up to six weeks.

"He's got a little strain there," said Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf after the match. "You don't know until you get it scanned, but I'd expect that's going to be somewhere between a month and six weeks."

The blow comes just days after the Dolphins confirmed season-ending surgery for Jack Bostock and with Felise Kaufusi already sidelined.

Despite losing Nikorima in the first half, the Dolphins still managed to put 20 more points on South Sydney in the second half to reach the half-century.

The Dragons have also paid a price for their win over Parramatta.

Winger Christian Tuipulotu was ruled out during warm-up with a hamstring injury, while Toby Couchman dislocated his shoulder and is likely done for the year.

Luciano Leilua left the field with a quad issue, Hamish Stewart failed a HIA and Nathan Lawson, who was rushed into the side as a replacement winger, picked up a shoulder injury.

Prop Viliami Fifita played through a knee complaint as the squad was reduced to one fit interchange player.

At the Warriors, both Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Luke Metcalf are facing lengthy layoffs with suspected knee injuries; Metcalf's is feared to be an ACL.

"We're not sure yet," said coach Andrew Webster.

"We're going to have to get back to New Zealand and find out and get some scans done on him and Charnze. But they certainly won't be playing in two weeks time."

The Rabbitohs are also sweating on scan results after Cody Walker limped off mid-match, while Kalyn Ponga's Lisfranc injury is a savage blow for the Knights, with the star fullback sidelined indefinitely.

Brian To'o remains optimistic he will line up for State of Origin game three despite a knee knock.

"It's good," he said.

"I'm still walking, that's the main positive sign."

Jarome Luai missed the weekend due to an infection that saw him hospitalised, while Api Koroisau is now out under the 11-day concussion protocol after failing a Category 1 HIA.

Elsewhere, the Sea Eagles await scans on Nathan Brown's biceps, and the Bulldogs lost Daniel Suluka-Fifita after just one tackle due to a Category 1 HIA.