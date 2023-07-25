The Dolphins have officially re-signed Tom Gilbert on the longest contract in the club's history.

The star forward, in just his fourth season of NRL, made the switch to the Dolphins on a three-year deal at the start of the 2023 season.

Already locked in until the end of 2025, Gilbert has now added another three years to his time at the Dolphins and is locked in with the club until at least the end of 2028.

Playing on the edge for the Cowboys, the forward who can also play in the middle was rated as one of the most talented youngsters in the game prior to his debut, finishing in the top ten for both metres run and tackles made as an 18-year-old in the QLD Cup.

That form has continued in the NRL and his loss was a big one to the Cowboys, with Gilbert quickly becoming a key member of the Dolphins side in their inaugural season.

Making his Origin debut last year, Gilbert, at just 22, became a must select for Queensland coach Billy Slater at the start of this season, before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in Game 1 of the series just 20 minutes into the contest.

“I am very happy to have my long-term future locked in with the Dolphins,” Gilbert said in a club statement released to confirm the news.

“As a Brisbane boy, it has been a great experience to see an NRL team flourish in the region I grew up in. It's also been a privilege to do it alongside this group of players and with my family right by my side.

“You can see that the Dolphins are set up for a bright future and I want to be part of it.”

The Dolphins view Gilbert as a key part of their future and chief executive Terry Reader said his re-signing was a big piece of news for the club.

“Tom will always be remembered along with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow as the first player to represent Queensland from the Dolphins NRL team," Reader said.

“His work ethic and involvement both on and off the field for the Dolphins already has Tom held in high regard by both the coaches and staff of the club.

“His impressive maturity and ability to work hard towards a goal make him a certainty for future leadership roles here, not excluding the opportunity to one day be captain of the club.”

Gilbert's new deal sees him as the longest-contracted player at the Redcliffe-based outfit, with another former Cowboys in Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow their other long-term deal through to the end of 2027.

The star forward will return in 2024 from injury.