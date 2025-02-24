Broken contracts and dramatic exits have littered the league for years. However, with social media providing players with a voice they otherwise wouldn't have had 20 years ago, it feels as though athletes are taking advantage of player empowerment when it comes to their contracts and duties.

The recent conflict between Francis Molo and the St George Illawarra Dragons has sparked fierce debate amongst fans and coaches alike, with concerns that some NRL players are crossing the line between empowerment and entitlement.

When Molo engaged in a verbal altercation with a member of the Dragons coaching staff, the prop walked out on the squad, promising he would not don the Red V jersey again.

He has now been granted permission to negotiate with rival NRL clubs, a result that Molo and his management would be most pleased with.

The St George Illawarra Dragons faced similar quarrels with another high-profile star, Ben Hunt, just last season, which saw the 34-year-old leave the club to return to the Brisbane Broncos. Akin to the Molo saga, the former Dragons skipper also took issue with the club's coaching staff.

While there is a real concern with how some players are treated by their clubs, is this recent trend of players getting out of their contracts becoming out of hand?

There have been many instances in NRL history where a player has walked out on their contract early, but perhaps none more controversial than the infamous Sonny Bill Williams walkout in 2008, when he flew out to France in the middle of the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs' campaign.

Williams' walking out resulted in the New Zealand international receiving heavy media scrutiny and also landed him in legal trouble with the Bulldogs.

At the time, social media had just begun to gain traction but was in no way as prominent in society as it is today.

One could argue that Williams' abrupt departure would not have played out the same in today's league, as players now have a platform and a voice to express their concerns long before feeling the need to escape the clutches of their contracts.

In 2025, players requesting early releases and taking time away from their clubs is a common occurrence.

Whether it's a mental health break, an internal conflict, or simply a player frustrated with a coaching decision, athletes are spending less time on the field and more time in meetings with the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA).

Interestingly enough, recent player walkouts have only occurred for clubs sitting at the bottom of the ladder.

Clubs like the Penrith Panthers, Melbourne Storm, and Sydney Roosters very rarely, if ever, have players vying to go elsewhere.

Whether that's due to great club management and culture, a winning formula, or a mix between the both, the elite NRL sides usually stray away from controversy.

It's the less successful sides, like the Wests Tigers, St George Illawarra Dragons, and New Zealand Warriors, who have seen the most players seeking a fresh start elsewhere.

This may become an issue for the NRL if it's not already. With the league looking to expand and grow, players constantly requesting releases and taking to social media to discuss internal matters may create an unprofessional dynamic for the competition.

This could deter sponsors in the future and make it difficult for the league to introduce more expansion teams.

On the flip side, mental health has become a significant talking point in the last decade or so. A

re NRL clubs and coaches stuck in an old-school mindset, unable to adapt to the times?

It could potentially be a blend of both issues, but whatever it is, the NRL will want to step in sooner or later.

If a player cannot honour his contract or a club can't treat their playing group with respect and dignity, suddenly this professional sports league is looking like a junior footy competition.