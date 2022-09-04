The Wests Tigers have threatened to pull the pin on playing games at Leichhardt Oval from the end of 2023 unless the venue receives much-needed government funding.

The Tigers, who currently split their games between Leichhardt, Campbelltown Sports Stadium and Parramatta's CommBank Stadium, have been pushing for upgrades to Leichhardt for many years.

The stadium, which is one of the NRL's most underdeveloped, has struggled to maintain pace with other grounds around Sydney with funding pulled time and time again by the state government.

In what was the latest blow for the ground, the state government pulled funding for a number of suburban grounds which almost cost New South Wales hosting rights to the grand final this season.

That would ultimately be smoothed over, but the money promised for Leichhardt, Brookvale and Cronulla is yet to be returned, while Penrith's new stadium will still go ahead for the successful operation at the foot of the mountains.

Speaking on Triple M Radio, Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis told The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio that unless funding is delivered in a timely manner, the Tigers will not use the venue from the end of 2023 - in fact, that no elite sports would be played at Leichhardt, with Sydney FC and the Waratahs having both used the venue in the A-League and Super Rugby in previous seasons.

Both of those clubs will no longer need the venue however thanks to the opening of the new Sydney Football Stadium.

“Distinct possibility David, we are just a tenant of Leichhardt Oval, but a major tenant, we only play three or four games there a year,” Hagipantelis said on Triple M.

“Unless there is money spent on that facility, unless there is an upgrade to bring it into the 21st century, then by the end of 2023 there will be no further elite sports played there.”

Hagipantelis said it would cost $50 million to upgrade the ground - which is only an ninth of the money which will find its way to Penrith, and even less of a portion of the money invested into the Sydney Football Stadium, which was reopened on Friday night to over 40,000 fans.

“That means the Wests Tigers would suffer, all our supporters and fans would suffer… there is a relatively simple solution, it is $50 million dollars,” Hagipantelis said.

“I don’t put a lot of faith in what politicians tell us, particularly around election time, so I think you might find there is a change of heart either just before or just after the next election.

“If they can find $450 million for Penrith and $830 million for the Roosters, I am sure they can find $50 million for the Tigers.”

It's understood that if Leichhardt doesn't receive the funding needed, then the club could look to play more games at both Parramatta and Campbelltown, with Moore Park's new venue also becoming an option.