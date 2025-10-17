Departed Manly Sea Eagles winger Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega has signed a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career heading into next season.

One of nine players farewelled by the Manly Sea Eagles at the end of the 2025 NRL season, alongside the likes of Dean Matterson and Tommy Talau, Vaega has agreed to join the North Sydney Bears on a one-year contract for next season.

Despite not featuring in a first-grade match this year, the 25-year-old registered 12 appearances in the NRL for the Sea Eagles since his debut against the Canberra Raiders in Round 24 of 2022.

An aggressive outside back who can play either on the wing or in the centres, he will look to push for a starting position at the Bears as he attempts to reclaim the form he had a couple of years ago.

He will also help mentor the younger players in the squad as they prepare to no longer have the Melbourne Storm as a feeder club due to them having their own NSW Cup team in 2026.