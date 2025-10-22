One of nine players farewelled by the Manly Sea Eagles at the end of the 2025 NRL season, outside back Tommy Talau has yet to confirm his immediate future, but a decision may be made sooner than expected.

Yet to secure a new deal for next season, sources have told Zero Tackle that Talau is open to exploring a move overseas to play in the Super League competition.

Before departing the Sea Eagles, Zero Tackle understands that the club and Talau were embroiled in contract negotiations over an extension, but failed to reach an agreement.

Formerly with the Wests Tigers, the Westfield Sports High School graduate made 36 appearances for the Northern Beaches side during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, scoring 19 tries in the process.

But only played on 13 occasions during this year's campaign and was mainly seen playing in the NSW Cup.

"I'm just really focused on trying to play good footy," he told The Daily Telegraph in August.

"That's all I've been trying to do this year. I've had a bit of a rough run with injuries and not being in the team and whatnot.

"I feel healthy now, and being back in the team is also really good for me. It's obviously been a different year, a bit of a challenging year for myself.

"I sort of started off being injured and whatnot, but I'm just trying to string a few games along at the back-end of this year and finish on a high note.

"I know I've got a lot of good footy in front of me. Hopefully I can get my body right and back to playing good footy."