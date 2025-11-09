Departed Penrith Panthers playmaker Zack Lamont has signed a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career heading into next season.

One of 13 players farewelled by the Panthers at the end of the 2025 NRL season, alongside the likes of Daine Laurie and Harrison Hassett, Lamont has agreed to join the Brisbane Tigers in the QLD Cup reserve-grade competition for next year on a one-year contract.

The move sees him return to the club where his career first started, having represented the Tigers in the Mal Meninga Cup as a junior before making the switch to the North Queensland Cowboys and, more recently, the Panthers.

Yet to make his first-grade debut, Lamont arrived in Penrith mid-way through the 2024 season and had been a solid performer for them in both the NSW Cup and Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup competitions as he continued to develop his skills.

Promoted to a train-and-trial contract in 2025, he can play in the halves and at dummy-half and was named Queensland's halfback in the annual Under-19s State of Origin match in 2023.

In 14 NSW Cup matches during this year's campaign, he scored 32 points, forced two drop-outs and averaged 86.6 kicking metres as well as providing five try assists and six line-break assists.

“I loved any good halfback… Johnathan Thurston was so good,” Lamont told QRL.com in the past.

“He does pop around for kicking sessions. Every time you see him there, you're kind of in awe. Whenever he's around, everyone loves it.