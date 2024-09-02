The Penrith Panthers have upgraded the contract of one of their rising playmakers following Jarome Luai's and Jett Cleary's departures at the end of the season.

Poached from the North Queensland Cowboys in the middle of this year, Zack Lamont has spent the past few months with the Panthers playing in the Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup.

Named as QLD Maroon's halfback in last year's U19s State of Origin match, Zero Tackle understands that Lamont has been upgraded to a train and trial contract for the 2025 NRL season.

The contract upgrade will see him contend with Blaize Talagi, Jack Cole, Daine Laurie, Brad Schneider and Trent Toelau to partner three-time premiership winner Nathan Cleary in the halves come 2025 and beyond.

Playing in the halves or at hooker, his five NSW Cup appearances have seen him score 16 points, provide two try assists, make 79 tackles and have 161 total running metres.

Speaking to QRL.com last season, the former Cowboys playmaker revealed that he began his rugby league career at the age of nine for the Maroochydore Swans on the Sunshine Coast.

He then appeared for the Brisbane Tigers in the Mal Meninga Cup before moving to Townsville and also represented the U15s Queensland Schoolboys.

“My first club was Maroochydore Swans, then I moved to Kawana Dolphins. First rep team was Sunny Coast schoolboys, and played Queensland Schoolboys when I was 15,” Lamont said.

“Moved to Brisbane Tigers for Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup. First year of Mal when I was 17. Moved to boarding school in Brisbane and played for Churchie.

“Moved to Townsville last year for the North Queensland Cowboys Young Guns program they have and played for the Townsville Blackhawks in Mal and transferred into Hastings Deering Colts.”

Arriving at the Penrith Panthers, he became the sixth player that competed in last year's Under-19s State of Origin series, alongside Harrison Hassett, Jesse McLean, Luron Patea, Billy Scott and Tim Sielaff-Burns.

“I loved any good halfback… Johnathan Thurston was so good,” Lamont added when asked who he looked up to as a child.

“He does pop around for kicking sessions. Every time you see him there, you're kind of in awe. Whenever he's around, everyone loves it.