On the lookout for a new contract for the past few months, Newcastle Knights halfback Jackson Hastings has officially signed with a new club for the upcoming 2026 season.

After failing to find interest in the NRL, Hastings has decided to return overseas, rejoining the Super League on a one-year contract with St Helens for next season.

Only making five first-grade appearances during this year's campaign, Hastings returns to the Super League following a four-year stint in the NRL with the Newcastle Knights and Wests Tigers.

“I'm really excited! I've got a young family now, my partner's English, and it'll be great for my daughter to meet that side of the family and experience the English culture that's in my blood, too," Hastings told saintsrlfc.com.

"I'm just buzzing to get over, settle my family, and be part of the Saints family.

“I've been on the wrong side of Saints history a couple of times, so I'm looking forward to joining the right side at such a great club.

"Every time I played Saints, it was a brilliant game. Everyone knows their role, is super fit, defensively intimidating, and always professional and well organised.

“I can't wait to get over, meet everyone and get stuck into training ahead of what I'm sure will be a great year.”

A former Man of Steel winner - the Super League's equivalent to the Dally M - Hastings is looking to revive his career at the Saints and brings a wealth of experience to the squad which has seen him play nearly 200 rugby league matches including four appearances on the international arena for Great Britain.

“Having worked alongside him before, I know firsthand how much of a competitor he is," coach Paul Rowley added.

"Like everybody at our Club, his standards and expectations are extremely high.

"I am very confident we have added a fantastic and highly motivated player to this great group of players.”