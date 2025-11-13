Departed Canterbury Bulldogs utility Drew Hutchison has officially signed a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career heading into next season, but it won't be in either the NRL or Super League.

Failing to feature in first-grade during this year's campaign and only making 12 appearances in the NSW Cup, Hutchison has agreed to return to where it all started, signing with the Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles in the South Coast Group 7 competition.

Once compared to Mitchell Aubusson due to his versatility to play several different positions in the back-line and forwards, the 30-year-old has registered a total of 88 NRL and 35 Super League matches throughout his career with stints at the St George Illawarra Dragons, Leigh Leopards, Sydney Roosters and Bulldogs.

A former Under-20s NSW Blues representative, he could very easily return to the NRL over the next few seasons, especially with the two newest expansion teams (Perth Bears and PNG Chiefs) needing experience when they enter the competition in 2027 and 2028.

"The Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles are excited to announce that Drew Hutchison will be returning to the club for the 2026 season!" the club said in a statement.

"After an outstanding career in the NRL, Drew is coming back to where it all began - the Eagles, the club where his rugby league journey first began as a junior.

"We couldn't be happier to have you back!"