South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou has seemingly hinted that recruit Jack Wighton will play on the edge or in the centres for the club in 2024.

Wighton's signing at the Rabbitohs has raised eyebrows since it was made in the middle of the season, given the club already have a top-heavy salary cap and Cody Walker at the club.

Wighton, who has signed a four-year deal with South Sydney, will likely move into the halves following Cody Walker's retirement, which is expected at the end of his current deal, which expires in 2025.

But until then, the five-eighth who can play a range of positions, and has played in the centres for both Australia and New South Wales at representative level, will be filling out a different role at Redfern.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald this week, Demetriou revealed Wighton was going to bring physicality to South Sydney's edges, something he believes the club lacked during a dismal 2023 season which saw a fadeout from first place after 11 rounds to finish outside the top eight and miss the finals.

“Jack brings something we have probably lacked, and that's physicality on our edges and in our outside backs,” Demetriou told the publication.

“He'll be a great support for Campbell Graham. I just love his competitive nature.

"He's a guy who brings a world of experience at club level, rep level, and I know he'll bring the best out of a lot of players at the club.”

Wighton finished the 2023 season - his last at the Raiders - playing a mix of positions away from the halves.

His age and potential lack of explosiveness on the edge has been raised as a concern by some fans as he prepares to take over a centre role, which is one of the toughest defensive positions on the field.

But there is little doubt the Rabbitohs need change.

2023 saw the club fail to defend with any effectiveness out wide, and apart from Campbell Graham's and Alex Johnston, it could be argued the other two spots - one centre and one wing - on the edge of the park are up for grabs as Demetriou looks to slightly reshape his side for a possible finals tilt in 2024.