Though they’re fully focused on their sudden-death finals charge, the South Sydney Rabbitohs are believed to have finished a deal that will keep iconic custodian Latrell Mitchell in Redfern long term.

Speaking to Triple M, The Daily Telegraph’s David Riccio claims that an agreement has already been reached, but the club are looking to avoid the distractions of a media circus if the details were released before the completion of the season.

“If Souths weren’t focused on a finals series, they would have already announced Latrell’s deal is done,” Riccio told Triple M Breakfast.

“I believe he’s that close. It’s absolutely a fait accompli that Latrell extends his time at South Sydney.

“It’s only for the fact they’re intent on continuing their finals charge that they don’t want the distractions and headlines about new contracts and million-dollar deals taking away from their focus on the match.”

It will come as welcome news to Rabbitohs faithful, with Latrell proving his worth in spades since returning from the United States earlier this year. They’ll also be hoping that this latest revelation puts an end to Wayne Bennett’s highly-publicised pursuit of Mitchell to join the NRL’s new Dolphins franchise.

But Riccio thinks the good news is set to continue for South Sydney fans, revealing that a deal to extend five-eighth Cody Walker is also close to being completed.

“I’m extremely confident Latrell will extend his future at the club – as well as Cody Walker,” Riccio said.

“The length of Cody’s deal might not be as long as Latrell’s, but certainly this is a happy camp at the moment in South Sydney.

“They express that through their emotions and the way that they play. Because they communicate their love for the club, I expect them to extend.”

The good news keeps coming for South Sydney fans, after it was revealed earlier in the week that first-year head coach Jason Demetriou was also in line for a contract extension following a successful debut campaign.