The Sydney Roosters have finally welcomed Daly Cherry-Evans to the club, a move that looks set to cost them the retention of one of their brightest young stars.

Roosters young gun Hugo Savala is set to test the open market after the news that veteran halfback Daly Cherry-Evans will join the Tricolours next season.

The 36-year-old Manly captain has agreed to a one-year deal with an option for 2027, but his arrival could come at the cost of the Roosters' own breakout playmaker.

Savala was quick to confirm that he'll explore his options beyond next year after forming a promising halves combination with Sam Walker in 2025.

“It wasn't as if the news came as a big surprise,” Savala told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I've had a chat to Robbo (coach Trent Robinson) about it previously.

“I'm sure I can learn a lot from DCE, and I'm super keen to compete for a spot in the side next season.”

Savala said he was not prepared to spend the next two seasons biding his time behind Cherry-Evans and Walker.

“I came through the Roosters' junior rep program, and I'd love to be a one-club player, but whether or not that happens now, I can't be sure,” he said.

“We'll just see what happens.

“I've got a year to go at the Roosters… My focus is to start the season well for the club and see where things take me.”

The playmaker's management has reportedly begun sourcing opportunities for 2027 and beyond, with several clubs expected to monitor his situation closely.