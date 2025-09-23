The Manly Sea Eagles have reportedly landed the signature of Davvy Moale from the start of the 2027 NRL season.

In a move prior to the November 1 deadline, the Rabbitohs elected to give Moale permission to negotiate his long-term future away from Maroubra.

There is still speculation around whether he is actually signed for 2026 or not. The Rabbitohs only ever announced his contract to the end of 2025, and the NRL's signing tracker confirms the same; however, it's understood that he accepted an option for 2026.

Moale having permission to negotiate prior to November 1, though, has led to, per a Daily Telegraph report, the prop signing on with the Manly Sea Eagles.

It's understood the deal will run for three years through to the end of 2029, with Manly actively looking for forward pack reinforcements to add to their middle third group, which is led by Taniela Paseka.

The Sea Eagles are set to lose veteran Josh Aloiai to medical retirement at the end of this season, while lock Jake Trbojevic's future is also in the balance.

Moale's long-term move could yet commence earlier, with the two clubs reportedly still looking at the idea of him shifting clubs for 2026.

It's a move that would free up salary cap space - and a roster spot - at the Rabbitohs, and would likely allow Wayne Bennett's side to pursue David Fifita.

The Gold Coast Titans' second-rower is still contracted at the now Josh Hannay-coached club, but there is plenty of speculation that he could depart the glitter strip early after a disappointing 2025 campaign, which was marred by injuries and stints in reserve grade.

Wayne Bennett has expressed his desire to sign Fifita, and Moale's salary being moved on is believed to be all that may stand in the way of a deal being struck between the two clubs.

Moale may need to be replaced, though, before the Rabbitohs will agree to moving him on.

South Sydney are also still open to the idea of Lewis Dodd leaving the club for the Catalans Dragons.