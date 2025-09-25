The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed South Sydney Rabbitohs prop Davvy Moale will join the club from the start of 2027.

The forward is contracted with the Rabbitohs through to the end of 2026 after taking up an option that was never actually confirmed by the Rabbitohs.

It has now become evident that has occurred though, with the Sea Eagles announcing on Thursday morning that Moale has agreed to a three-year contract with the club that will see him relocate to the Northern Beaches of Sydney for 2027, 2028 and 2029.

The Cook Islands international has 70 NRL games under his belt, having debuted in 2021.

A wrist injury cut his 2025 season short, but Anthony Seibold said he has had a close eye on Moale for much of the young forward's career.

“Davvy is a power forward with a high work rate,” Seibold said in a club statement confirming the news of the 22-year-old's future arrival.

For someone so young he has gained a lot of experience in a short space of time.

“I think the next few years will see Davvy develop into one of the game's leading middles by the time he's in his mid-twenties.”

Moale was only allowed to negotiate with Manly prior to the November 1 deadline after being given permission by the Rabbitohs.

It's understood the two clubs could still come to an agreement which would see Moale make the move to Manly for 2026, but the Rabbitohs are believed to want to secure a middle third replacement first.

The Rabbitohs would be open to that idea though as the move would free up the salary cap space required to sign David Fifita, who could yet leave the Gold Coast Titans prior to the 2026 season commencing.