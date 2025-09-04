Brisbane Broncos legend Darren Lockyer is preparing to secure a major business deal, which would see him become the owner of a rugby league franchise.

The former Maroons star is keen on purchasing the London Broncos, a potential Super League side.

The Broncos, currently a second-tier side, are set for a promotion to the top grade, and could have Lockyer at the helm of their first season in the Super League.

Lockyer is set to travel to London this week, alongside his business partner Grant Wechsel, to watch the Broncos' final home game of the Championship regular season against the Bradford Bulls at Wimbledon this weekend.

“I'm happy to confirm we're looking at it,” Wechsel, who is in partnership with Lockyer on several mining-related and investment businesses, told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Darren and I have been in business since he retired in 2011, and we identified this as a good opportunity.

He admitted the prospect of owning a Super League side is very enticing.

“We think the Super League has a lot of potential,” he said.

“We think that London is missing from the game.

“Super League needs London, the international game needs London.”

They confirmed that they will watch their final game before discussing the deal with the Broncos.

“That's the appeal of it, being part of the success of a league, team and city that has a lot of potential,” he said.

“We will attend the final game of the current season and hopefully there's an opportunity after that to see what the future could look like.”