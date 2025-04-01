One of the most impressive forwards as a youngster in the South Sydney Rabbitohs pathways system, Daniel Suluka-Fifita looks to have finally found his footing in the NRL after stints with the Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters.

Debuting in 2020, Suluka-Fifita has been classified as a fringe first-grade player and has yet to live up to his potential and really cement a regular spot for an NRL team.

Predicted by former Keaon Koloamatangi in 2024 as one of the 'Players to Watch' in the NRL, the front-rower has shown glimpses of brilliance, which saw him named in the extended squad for Tonga at the most recent Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) but has also struggled with injuries throughout his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recovering from a ruptured ACL, he only featured in five matches - all in the NSW Cup competition - in 2024, but finally got to make his club debut for the Bulldogs this season after joining them mid-way through last year.

Reflecting on the past, the front-rower exclusively revealed to Zero Tackle how hard it was mentally and physically to come back from a serious injury like a ruptured ACL and how important his partner was to him during that tough period on the sidelines.

"It was a pretty tough period I went through with my ACL," Suluka-Fifita told Zero Tackle.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I only played about three NSW Cup games last year and had a pretty tough pre-season this year and we're training hard and I'm very lucky to have the opportunity to be in this first-grade team which I'm really happy to be a part of.

"It's really tough mentally and unless you've experienced it (you can't really explain) how hard it is but all that matters is you have a good support base behind you.

"I was really fortunate to have that good support base. My partner is my number one. She's my rock and she helped me mentally and physically.

"She was always bringing me happiness and I'm very lucky to have her.

"Also people around the Bulldogs club really helped me with the physios and that wellbeing really helped me through that journey.

Scoring his first career try a fortnight ago against the Parramatta Eels, Suluka-Fifita is coming off a solid performance against the Cronulla Sharks which saw the club rise to the top of the NRL ladder and win four consecutive matches to begin the season for the first time since 1993.

Taking on the impressive forward pack made up of Tongan skipper Addin Fonua-Blake, the underrated Oregon Kaufusi and the returning Toby Rudolf, he provided an immediate impact and will be eager to continue his form and hopefully cross the line for a second time this Sunday against the Newcastle Knights.

"When I got my first try (against the Eels) I didn't know what to do when I scored because it's been a while since I've crossed that line," Suluka-Fifita said.

"Maybe I'll get a celebration for the next one."