The Brisbane Broncos have emerged as a favourite to sign Dane Gagai on a one-year deal for 2027, with the Knights veteran keen to play on for another 12-months.

The Brisbane Broncos have been struggling to agree to terms with Gehamat Shibasaki on an extension price, which could mean the Kangaroo centre could be pushed out of the club.

It opens the door to a homecoming for Gagai, with NewsCorp reporting talks have been held to have him return to the club he made his NRL debut for in 2011.

The Broncos went to the market to look for a replacement for Shibasaki, who reportedly has been hesitant to accept an upgraded extension on the Broncos' terms.

Options for a Brisbane recruitment drive included Cowboys' Murray Taulagi, Warriors centre Rocco Berry and the Roosters' Tommy Talau.

The deal between Gagai and the Broncos is yet to be finalised, but it would be a fitting fairytale finish to the 300+ game career of an NRL veteran.

The Perth Bears have emerged as an option for Shibasaki and have been in talks with the sidelined centre for a switch.

The Bears are still looking to finalise their roster before November this year when they commence preseason, and Shibasaki could lock down a starting centre spot.

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Under Michael Maguire's helm, Shibasaki has transformed into one of the most elite centres in the NRL, rewarded for his elite club form with a Kangaroo and Maroons jersey.

He returned to the Broncos on a train and trial at the start of 2025, but a spike in form over the past 12 months got him an upgraded pay rise for this year, but the Broncos aren't willing to meet him at his asking price for an extension beyond 2026.

Gagai wouldn't break the bank for a short-term contract and has proven to be an elite outside back over a long time.

He scored 12 tries for the Maroons from 2015 to 2024, constantly finding another gear every time he dons the maroon of the Sunshine State.