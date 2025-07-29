Newcastle Knights outside back Dane Gagai has confirmed he will extend his time with the club into 2026 despite knocking back an option that was on his previous contract.

Speculation around the future of Gagai, a former Queensland Origin star, and fellow veteran forward Tyson Frizell has been rampant in recent weeks after both were believed to have knocked back options.

Frizell is still yet to confirm his future, but Gagai will remain with the Knights into 2026 on a new deal that could bring the curtain down on his career.

The 34-year-old, who debuted for the Broncos in 2011 has played 309 NRL games to go with 23 Origins and seven Tests for Australia.

The star has played 211 games for the Knights over two stints, firstly between 2012 and 2017, and then again from 2022. He spent four years at the South Sydney Rabbitohs in between his stints in Newcastle.

Despite Newcastle's struggles and Gagai's age, the Mackay-born back has been among the club's most consistent performers, and recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan said the club were delighted that Gagai would play on.

“Everyone knows Dane brings experience and competitiveness to every contest, every day," O'Sullivan said.

“He has worked really hard for his extension, his tenacity to never give up and willingness to play in any position, especially through extenuating circumstances, shows his true character.

“Dane possesses a wonderful ability to share the experience he has amassed over 309 NRL games, including 211 for the Knights, with the young emerging players, he demands excellence from them, whilst instilling them with confidence to succeed.

“This extension compliments and balances our squad perfectly for next season."

The signing will likely see him retain a place in the outside backs for Newcastle next year, although whether that's under Adam O'Brien's coaching remains to be seen.

The Knights, who are in the midst of cleaning out their roster, will likely have a relatively stable back seven heading into 2026, with the addition of Dylan Brown answering some questions left in the halves.

Tyson Frizell's potential exit, combined with that of Gagai, had seen reports Newcastle were weighing up a play for the experience of Josh Papalii to join the club in 2026 as well.

Whether that move will proceed now with the Raiders open to the idea of him staying, and the re-signing of Gagai, remains to be seen.