Reigning Dally M winner Jack Wighton will wear the No. 6 jersey for the first time in State of Origin on Wednesday week.

Wighton will start at No. 6 for NSW for the first time after Penrith’s Jarome Luai was ruled out through injury.

Luai injured his medial ligament in his knee while playing in the Panthers’ one-point win over Parramatta on Friday night.

Wighton has made seven appearances for NSW as a center or on the bench but Blues adviser Greg Alexander confirmed Wighton will run out in his preferred position in Game III.

“We’ll have a new five-eighth, which will be Jack Wighton,” Alexander told Fox League and reported by Simon Brunsdon.

“So now we need a new 14. I’m not sure yet, it’s all just happened.”

It is unknown who will partner Wighton in the halves as Nathan Cleary was ruled out with a shoulder injury, however, the two front runners are Mitchell Moses and Adam Reynolds.

Moses was unable to drag the Eels to a win over Penrith on Friday night, while Reynolds will have his chance to impress Blues coach Brad Fittler against Wests Tigers today.

 

 

 