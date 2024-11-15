Former NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley has taken a step towards being re-appointed to the role for a second stint after being cleared by the NRL.

It was understood Daley, while having a desire to return to the Blues' set up, was unlikely to be allowed to while he maintained his role with betting company TAB.

Daley reads the odds ahead of each weekend's games on Fox Sports' Matty Johns Show on each Thursday night, and also has a role on radio where he hosts the Big Sports Breakfast on Sky Sports Radio.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting his radio role will not be an issue for the NRL should the NSWRL wish to appoint Daley, but that he will have to stop having a public association with the TAB if he is to be appointed.

It's understood that, provided he meets that restriction, he will be allowed to coach the Blues.

It's the same role which stopped him from becoming a consultant at the Manly Sea Eagles in 2022.

Despite the report, the NSWRL are understood to still be waiting for an answer over Daley, with the former 15-time Origin coach and 23-time Origin player not yet ticked off.

It's not yet clear which way the NSWRL will go when it comes to replacing Michael Maguire, who was released from his Blues contract to become Kevin Walters' replacement in a return to club coaching at the Brisbane Broncos.

There are plenty of options for the Blues, and they will want to have an answer finalised in the coming months as preparations for the 2025 State of Origin defence ramp up.

Current head coaches Craig Bellamy and Ivan Cleary have both been floated for the role, although it would break with current precedent where club coaches are not appointed to the Origin role.

Outside of the duo, Daley may well be the best option for the NSWRL, who could also consider the likes of Paul McGregor, Trent Barrett, Nathan Brown or less experienced options in Michael Ennis and Matt King.

The Johns brothers - Andrew and Matthew - have also been floated, but have claimed they are not interested in head coaching duties at Origin level.