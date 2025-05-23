The NRL's match review comittee have charged Canterbury Bulldogs' forward Joshua Curran yet again, but this time, he will escape with a fine.

Curran was one of two players charged out of the State of Origin impacted Round 12 opener, with Dolphins' utility Kurt Donoghoe also being hit with a charge which will result with a fine.

Curran was making his return from suspension in the Thursday night loss to the Dolphins, having previously been suspended for a shoulder charge on Payne Haas during a Round 8 loss to the Brisbane Broncos.

On that occasion, he was suspended for three games, and is now walking the tightrope for the remainder of the year with three offences on his record.

He will escape with a fine for Thursday night's indiscretion though, charged with a Grade 1 careless high tackle on Dolphins fill in outside back Max Fegai.

The sanction for that will be a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea, or a two-match suspension if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

Donoghoe meanwhile has been slapped with a Grade 1 charge against Bulldogs half Toby Sexton for a second half infringement. It's only the first offence on his rolling 12-month record, so he will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses.

Both players have until midday (AEST) on Saturday to determine their pleas, with any potential hearings to be held on Tuesday evening at NRL HQ.