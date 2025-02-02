Former Wallaby and new Titans star signing, Carter Gordon is lighting up Titans pre-season training with the rugby union convert doing everything he can to break into the starting 17.

The 23-year-old joined the Titans midway through last season, starring for Queensland Cup feeder club Tweed Heads.

Prior to the start of the year, it seemed as though Gordon's path to the NRL would be in the halves. But, as per foxsports.com.au, fellow Titans teammate, AJ Brimson has stated that the versatile rugby union convert can slot in “anywhere in the backline”.

Rumours out of the Gold Coast thought that Brimson and Jayden Campbell will start the season as the team's halves pairing, with Kieran Foran providing his experience coming off the bench.

With an overflux in the halves, it is thought that Gordon may be best suited for a role in the outside backs.

“He's been training in the halves and the centres... He's training anywhere in the backs really just because he is that bigger body,” Brimson added.

Gordon managed to play in the centres for Tweed Heads Seagulls late last year, however found himself in the halves for the majority of his tenure.

Early last month, Foran talked to foxsports where he expressed his excitement for Gordon's future in the game.

“He's going really good Carter,” Foran said.

“He's a lovely young guy. He's extremely dedicated. He works really hard on his game.

“You can just see how much he wants it. How much he wants to carve out a career in rugby league and I've got no doubt he certainly will.

“He's got all the attributes that it takes to make it in this game and have a long career and I think he's going to be a huge plus for us heading into next season.”

Fans will get their first opportunity to view Gordon in action when the Titans go up against local rivals, the Brisbane Broncos in the pre-season challenge on February 16th.

The Titans then have the bye in Round 1 before facing off against the Bulldogs in Round 2 at Belmore Sports Ground.