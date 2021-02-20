Sharks superstar Shaun Johnson is set to assess his options for the 2022 season, with the New Zealand international’s management already looking to test the waters of the open market, per The Australian’s Brent Read.

The 30-year-old is off-contract at the end of this season and will likely miss a majority of the opening rounds of the year due to an Achilles injury, with Cronulla’s campaign likely to rely on the presence of their star halfback.

Despite the Sharks’ dependency on the veteran playmaker, the club will be needing to smooth over their current salary strains, with a number of notable high-priced players so far failing to have the impact their respective wage suggests.

The ticking clock is leaving Johnson and his representatives to discuss the half’s options for the future, with the Warriors already being sought for potentially welcoming back their former star.

However, despite the Auckland-based club set to lose captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck at he end of the season, they have turned down any move that would see Johnson head back across the ditch.

The Sharks, along with the Warriors, have shown interest in off-contract Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes, only for Cronulla to remove themselves from contention after knowing what price tag the Melbourne gun would cost.

Johnson has played 34 matches for Cronulla since leaving the Warriors at the end of the 2018 season, scoring five tries in his time on the Shire