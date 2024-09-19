The Cronulla Sharks will be out to flip their loss from last weekend around as they take on the North Queensland Cowboys in the first NRL semi-final in Sydney.

Set to be played at Sydney's Allianz Stadium, kick-off is set for 7:50pm (AEST) on Friday, September 20.

This is Zero Tackle's guide to live streaming the match online, or watching it on TV.

How to watch Cronulla Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys, NRL semi-final on TV

The first semi-final will be broadcast on both Channel 9 and Fox Sports.

Channel 9s coverage will kick-off at 7pm (AEST), while Fox Sports' coverage will commence at 6:30pm (AEST).

To watch the coverage on Channel 9 - which is free to air - you'll need to tune into Channel 90 in high definition or 91 in standard definition. Channel 9 is available at Channel 100 through a Foxtel service. In some states, the game may be broadcast on a secondary channel and we suggest you check your local guides.

Fox Sports, on the other hand, will broadcast the game on Channel 502, with a Foxtel subscription complete with the sports package needed.

How to live stream Cronulla Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys online

To live stream the game online, you'll be able to use either Channel 9 or Fox Sports coverage.

Fox Sports will have online coverage through Kayo Sports which you must have a subscription for, while Channel 9 will have a live stream available through 9Now, which is free to use once registered with a valid email address.

Key game information: Cronulla Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys, NRL semi-final

Kick-off: 7:50pm (AEST), Friday September 20

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

TV: Live, Channel 9 and Fox League

Online: Live, 9Now and Kayo Sports

Betting: Sharks $1.60, Cowboys $2.35

Teams

Cronulla Sharks

1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Siosifa Talakai 4. Kayal Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes

Interchange: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Jack Williams 16. Royce Hunt 17. Thomas Hazelton 21. Samuel Stonestreet 22. Jesse Ramien

North Queensland Cowboys

1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Jake Clifford 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter

Interchange: 14. Sam McIntyre 15. Harrison Edwards 16. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 17. Griffin Neame 18. Jaxon Purdue 20. Thomas Mikaele