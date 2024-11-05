The Cronulla Sharks have announced that they have signed three Australian Schoolboys to new contracts as they aim to lock up the next generation of players for the foreseeable future.

Named in the Australian Schoolboys team, centre Nikora Williams, lock forward Thomas Dellow and middle forward Alex Challenor have all signed new deals until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

The Sharks have also announced the retention of five more players who have been key to their junior pathways teams, which compete in competitions such as the Harold Matthews Cup, SG Ball Cup, and Jersey Flegg Cup.

Front-rower Felix Faatili has extended his tenure at the club until the end of the 2026 NRL season and will train with the NRL squad in the upcoming pre-season after an impressive season in the Jersey Flegg.

Callum Grantham (signed until 2028), Oliver Lester (2027), Blake Whatman (2027) and Jai Davies (2026) have also re-signed with the club after spending this year in the Harold Matthews Cup competition.

All four players will train with the NRL squad sometime during their tenure at the Shire-based club.