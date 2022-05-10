Canberra Raiders captain Jarrod Croker will only miss two or three weeks in a far better than expected injury update released by the club on Tuesday.

Croker, who made his NRL return after working his way back through the NSW Cup from last season's knee injury which limited him to just 12 games in the top grade during 2021.

The veteran centre, who has played 292 games and needs just two months of football to join the exclusive 300 club, returned solidly for the Raiders, but was taken from the field with just minutes remaining in the game after landing awkwardly on his shoulder in attempting to stop a try for the Canterbury Bulldogs.

He was offered the green whistle by medical staff behind the tryline and looked in considerable pain with a possible shoulder dislocation and further injury.

However, the club confirmed on Tuesday that Croker wouldn't require surgery, and instead would rehab his shoulder, conducting strengthening work over the next two to three weeks before returning to the field.

"I've only just got off the phone to our doctor Greg Macleod and we're hoping over the next couple of days Jarrod's shoulder will settle down and with a little bit of rehab and strengthening work to the injured shoulder it might only be a couple of weeks," coach Ricky Stuart told The Canberra Times after training.

"It's better news than first thought."

Croker is likely to, once again, return through reserve grade, but his strong performance against the Bulldogs could have him in line to be rushed straight back into Ricky Stuart's side once fit.

Croker, who is on-contract until the end of the 2023 season, but also has a player option in his favour for the 2024 season, has battled to return and had career-saving stem cell surgery during the off-season.

Sebastian Kris has returned to the starting side as his replacement for this week.

The club is also hopeful that Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will be fit to play as he recovers from a cork suffered during Friday's game.

The long turnaround into Sunday's clash with the Sharks will give him every chance to be fit, with Xavier Savage on standby if he is unable to take to the field.

Nicoll-Klokstad himself told AAP that it was a "massive relief" to see Croker not seriously injured.

"It was such a massive relief especially for the skipper, my heart goes out for him," Nicoll-Klokstad said.

"He's been a really great servant of this club and what he brought on the weekend was a testament to who he is as a player and as a leader.

"He's someone each and every one of us love playing with.

"To get a much better result, because he doesn't require surgery, is great and I'm so pleased for him and I'm looking forward to having him back in the team."