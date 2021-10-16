Sydney forward Angus Crichton has once again turned down an offer to return to his Rugby Union roots by inking a two-year extension to remain a Rooster.

While the nine-fingered 25-year-old has long been linked with a return to the 15-man code, this latest recommitment will be seen as a boost for both the Chooks and the code itself.

News of the lock's agreement to stay on in Sydney's east was broken by The Daily Telegraph on Saturday afternoon, with scribes David Riccio and Dean Ritchie claiming the Origin representative has signed a deal that will tie him to Trent Robinson's team until the end of 2024.

The Roosters are yet to officially announce this mooted agreement between the pair of parties.

Though Sydney bowed out earlier than in previous finals campaigns, Crichton's decision to opt for a tri-coloured jersey rather than Wallaby gold beyond next season should see the Chooks continue to stand amongst the competition's leading contenders.

Despite appearing unwavering across his NRL career, Riccio and Ritchie held the belief that there was a real possibility that Crichton could have fled to the foundational code at the cessation of 2022.

According to the pair, the former Schoolboy union prospect was eyeing off a place in the Wallabies World Cup squad as late as August of this year.

While the Rugby World Cup will still take place in 2023, Crichton won't be following in Sonny Bill Williams' footsteps by setting in motion plans to get his surgically altered hands of the William Webb Ellis trophy.

Crichton has played 61 games for the Roosters across three seasons, after commencing his league life with 55 as a Rabbitoh between 2016 and 2019.

The Temora-born bulldozer that is best know for terrorising opposition lines crossed the chalk on nine occasions this season and ended his seventh campaign in the competition with an average of 145.1 run metres.