Big tubs. Big gyms. Big blokes in singlets who looked like they knew exactly how much chicken breast was in their fridge at any given time.

Creatine used to have a pretty specific image.

But somewhere along the way, creatine has had a full-blown reputation shift.

It has moved beyond the bodybuilding aisle and in to the everyday performance conversation - for gym-goers, beginners, active adults, women, weekend warriors and anyone trying to get a little more consistency out of their training.

And for rugby league fans, that probably shouldn't come as a massive shock.

This is a sport built on repeated effort. Carries and run metres. Defensive sets on your own line. Middle forwards getting through brutal contact. Outside backs launching into collision after collision. Pre-season gym blocks. Short turnarounds. Recovery. Power. Strength. Then doing it all again the next week.

In other words, rugby league has always lived in the world creatine is now being discussed in.

A 2018 LJMU study into supplement use in professional rugby league surveyed 166 elite players from eight English Super League teams.

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It found 95 per cent reported using supplements, with creatine one of the main ingredients reported, used by 64 per cent of players surveyed.

The key reasons players gave for supplement use were recovery and building muscle, which is about as rugby league as it gets.

Another peer-reviewed university journal article, Inside the Belly of a Beast, looked at the nutrition demands of young professional male rugby league players and listed creatine monohydrate among supplements that can support performance, recovery and adaptation in rugby league settings.

None of that means the average punter is suddenly preparing for Origin. Sadly, most of us are not just one good supplement routine away from being called into a Blues or Maroons camp.

But it does explain why creatine has crossed over.

The appeal is no longer just about chasing size. It is about supporting strength, power, training intensity and the ability to keep showing up. That might mean lifting a few times a week, playing social sport, getting back into a routine, or simply trying to train with a bit more purpose.

That's where Nutrition Warehouse comes in.

With more than 18 years in the market, Nutrition Warehouse has become a go-to destination for creatine powders, capsules, flavoured options and everyday performance essentials. The category has changed, and so has the way people use it.

For the no-fuss option, 100% Pure Creatine by Genetix Nutrition Essentials delivers 3g of pure creatine monohydrate per serve and supports strength and endurance.

For those who want convenience, Creatine Gummies by PharmaLabs offer 5g creatine monohydrate per serve in an easy gummy format built for consistent daily use.

For the classic approach, Cr3atine by Anabolix Nutrition is a 100% creatine monohydrate, unflavoured, easy-mix powder that can slot into an existing routine.

And for those who want something a little more taste-friendly, Creatine Monohydrate by Applied Nutrition comes in juicy flavour options designed to support physical performance and training intensity.

Creatine's main-character moment has not come from nowhere.

Footy has understood this conversation for years: strength matters, power matters, recovery matters, and consistency might matter most of all.