Craig Bellamy is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches of all time, and after coaching the Melbourne Storm for 580 games, it seems he may just be ready to hang up the whistle.

Bellamy has hinted at retirement repeatedly over the last several years, however, the 65-year-old hasn't been able to relinquish his role at the Storm. With his current contract finishing up at the end of the season, the veteran coach has revealed he will make his career decision in the coming weeks.

“I've got one year to go on contract, so it's just whether [or not I] take that up, but yeah, hopefully in the next couple weeks I'll make a decision,” he told the media on Thursday.

He admitted the decision weighs heavily on the club's shoulders as much as him, a fact that he is not taking for granted.

“I need to make a decision for myself, but I know I need to make a decision for the club, too. If they move on with someone else, well, the earlier that happens... the better for them."

Bellamy admitted that his personal life will play a major role in his decision, but he admitted he has been trying to ensure the Storm gets off to a positive start before making any moves.

“I've just sort of been trying to put all my concentration on what I need to do to help the team get off to a good start this season and as we get into it we'll have to make a couple of those decisions and but like I said it'll be sooner rather than later.

“Like I say, there's just a couple of things personally that I've got to sort out and go from there."

Storm fans will be hoping Bellamy decides to continue his exemplary coaching career into 2026, a decision they will know “in the next couple of weeks," according to the NRL supremo himself.