Melbourne Storm head coach Craig Bellamy has admitted his side's last two performances are a worry, with particular attention needed on their second halves.

After starting the season with back-to-back wins over the Parramatta EEls and St George Illawarra Dragons - the first dominant and the second inspired by Sua Fa'alogo late in the game - the Storm have fallen short against the Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys over the last fortnight.

Saturday evening's game in Townsville was the second week in a row Melbourne have squandered a lead during the second half, and while Bellamy cautioned against a full blown panic, he admitted he was aware of the issue, and wanted his side to address it.

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“Yeah, it is worrying,” he said during his post-game press conference in the North Queensland city.

“I don't know what the worry scale is, but yeah, it's worrying.

“I'm just probably a bit frustrated. You know, the last two games we've (lost) after having good leads,”