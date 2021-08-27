North Queensland Cowboys outside back Justin O'Neill has confirmed his retirement from the NRL.

A club statement confirmed he would retire due to a chronic knee injury. It has hampered him for a number of years, but the former Queensland Origin representative has now reached a point where recovery and taking the field in the future is no possible.

O'Neill began his career at the Melbourne Storm, before switching to the Cowboys in 2015 where he has played 123 games. He has played 190 first grade games in total, crossing for 78 tries, while he has also played four matches for Queensland and two for Australia.

The Warwick-born outside back, who has spent time at both centre and wing during his career, was one of the best outside backs in the game during his prime.

O'Neill was also apart of the 2015 premiership for the Cowboys, and a 2016 World Club Challenge victory over Leeds.

The 30-year-old has played just 30 games over the past three years as he attempted to overcome knee problems.

O'Neill said he was disappointed to be forced to retire.

“I want to thank everyone who has played a part, big or small in my career, including the two clubs I played my footy with – the North Queensland Cowboys and the Melbourne Storm. I would like to express a special thank you to the Cowboys for the opportunity in 2014 to further my career and the support they have given me and my family over the last seven years," O'Neill said.

“I am looking forward to my next chapter in life and taking on new roles in whatever lies ahead.”