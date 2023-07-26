The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed the signing of New Zealand Warriors outside back Viliami Vailea.

Aged 20, Vailea will join the club for the next two seasons and has so far played in 17 NRL games for the Warriors since making his debut for them in 2021 as an 18-year-old.

“With Peta Hiku moving on in 2024, we have a position in the outside backs to fill. We are really happy with how our young outside backs in Rob Derby and Zac Laybutt are developing, but we thought we needed another player with first grade experience to come in to balance the squad,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said in a media statement.

“Viliami is parked behind some young guys at the Warriors who are playing really well and when the opportunity arose to sign him, we were immediately excited because we've been impressed with what he has produced in the opportunities he's already had in first grade.

“We think Viliami will fit into our program well and look forward to seeing him in Cowboys colours in 2024 and beyond.”

MORE TO COME...