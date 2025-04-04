The Match Review Committee (MRC) has charged two players from Friday night's match between the North Queensland Cowboys and Penrith Panthers, while Connor Watson has escaped punishment.

Cowboys and NSW Blues dummy-half Reece Robson faces a $1000 fine (early guilty plea) which will be increased to $1500 if he decides to contest the charge and is found guilty at the Judiciary.

This comes after he was slapped with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle charge on opposing fullback Daine Laurie at the 25th minute mark which saw him sent to the sin-bin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Continuing the fines trend, Panthers front-rower Moses Leota has been charged with a Grade 1 Crusher Tackle but will only face a $1500-2000 fine.

The fines mean both players will be available to play in Round 6 in their respective matches and won't spend any time on the sidelines.