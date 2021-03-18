North Queensland Cowboys co-captain Jason Taumalolo has suffered a fractured hand at training on Thursday morning.

It rules him out of Saturday’s clash against the Dragons, while Triple M’s Ben Dobbin reports he will be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks.

The club confirmed the star forward’s injury in a statement on Thursday afternoon, stating he is “not expected to be sidelined for more than a month” without confirming a clear time frame.

“North Queensland Toyota Cowboys co-captain Jason Taumalolo suffered a fractured hand at training on Thursday morning and will miss Saturday’s Round 2 clash against St George Illawarra Dragons,” the statement reads.

“The Cowboys are seeking further medical advice before deciding the appropriate course of action.

“A time frame on his return will become clearer in the coming days, although Taumalolo is not expected to be sidelined for more than a month.”

it is a massive blow for the Cowboys, with the 27-year old considered one of the game’s best players.

Taumalolo has played 197 NRL games for North Queensland since making his first-grade debut in 2010.

