Brisbane Broncos icon and former representative forward Corey Parker has made a bold prediction regarding the Sydney Roosters ahead of the 2025 NRL season.

Just over a month before the new season begins, the Sydney Roosters enter the upcoming year with different expectations from previous years after reaching the NRL Finals series in 2024.

Ahead of this season, Parker believes that the Roosters will fail to make the top eight as they enter a new era following several high-profile exits.

They will also be without Brandon Smith and Sam Walker due to injury and will need to rely on a lot of younger talent in the squad.

This comes after the Roosters have lost over 1200 games of first-grade experience following the departures of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Joseph Manu, Joseph Suaalii, Luke Keary, Michael Jennings, Sitili Tupouniua and Terrell May.

"This is not something they are used to. It's mind-boggling to think they haven't had a contingency plan in place. The Roosters will not make the top eight. They have lost 1,257 games of experience from last year," Parker said on SENQ Breakfast.

"They have lost Michael Jennings...retired. Luke Keary, dual premiership player, gone. Joseph Manu, incredible X-factor player, gone.

"Terrell May, up and coming middle forward, gone. Joseph Suaalii, unbelievable young superstar, gone...Sam Walker is still out for half of the year with a knee injury.

"Brandon Smith is still out for half of the year...I just don't understand how the Roosters, who normally have their finger on the pulse for a contingency plan moving forward, have let so much experience go.

"I just think, a bold prediction from me, they won't be a part of the semi-final series."