Queensland State of Origin debutant and Canberra Raiders gun forward Corey Horsburgh has re-signed with the club on a three-year extension.

Horsburgh, who had a year to run on his current deal as well as a player option for 2025, has avoided any and all speculation over his future by signing an upgraded deal through to the end of the 2027 campaign.

The three-year extension is an enormous show of faith in Horsburgh by Ricky Stuart and his staff.

The forward has had the undoubted best year of his career in 2023, finishing up with 22 games, over 95 per cent tackle efficiency, 113 metres per game, and a staggering 27 offloads.

He was regularly among the best for the Raiders and was rewarded with a State of Origin debut. His discipline on the field, which was often a problem in seasons gone by, was also cleaned up.

Horsburgh said he was excited about remaining in Canberra.

“I'm really happy to be remaining in Canberra and re-signing with the Raiders, the club that has given me the opportunity to play NRL and this year Origin,” Horsburgh said.

“I want to keep building and improving my game and I'm really excited about staying with the Raiders and continuing to become a better player and help this club achieve success.”

The club's recruitment manager Joel Carbone said Horsburgh was a key part of plans moving forward and paid tribute to his improvement.

“Corey has continued to improve his game and this season he's been able to take his game to the next level and become an Origin player,” Carbone said.

“Having Corey re-sign with the club long-term allows us to continue to create some stability and consistency in our forward pack and he will continue to be a big part of the team into the future.

“Corey has developed into a representative player here at the Canberra Raiders and we know he still has a lot of improvement in his game; we expect to see the best of his talent over the next four years.”

It means Horsburgh joins Sebastian Kris, Joseph Tapine and Hudson Young with their futures confirmed until the end of 2027, while the Raiders also have Corey Harawira-Naera contracted until the end of 2026.