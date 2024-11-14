Former South Sydney Rabbitohs star Damien Cook has begun his new chapter with the St George Dragons.

Cook, an experienced hooker, had been looking forward to forming a partnership with fellow veteran Ben Hunt, but his plans were shaken when Hunt was released from his contract earlier than expected and will not play with the Dragons next season.

Speaking to 9News, Cook expressed his disappointment over Hunt's departure, admitting he was “pretty devastated” about not being able to team up with him.

Hunt had been a significant factor in Cook's decision to join the Dragons, though Cook clarified it wasn't the sole reason for his move.

"I'm pretty devastated about Benny leaving," Cook said.

"He's someone who I was looking forward to playing alongside, but you've got to move on from that. Being the quality player that he is, playing for Australia for a long time and I'm good mates with him, it would have been nice to play alongside him.

"It was part of the reason I was looking forward to going down there, but not the big reason I wanted to be there either."

Despite the setback with Hunt, Cook is still excited about joining the Dragons and linking up with other experienced players, including Valentine Holmes and Clint Gutherson, who signed with the club last week. Cook has already been in touch with Gutherson and is eager to start working together.

"I've been in touch with Gutho," Cook said.

"He is pumped for the move and looking forward to starting. I'm gonna make sure I go down there for the first day as well, meet the boys and get amongst it.

"We're both really excited to get this club back to the finals, where we belong."

Cook, who will share the hooker role with Jacob Liddle, is also one of the candidates to fill the captaincy vacancy left by Hunt's departure.

While the club has not yet named a captain, Cook is open to the challenge.

"If that opportunity arises, I definitely wouldn't turn my back on it," Cook said.

"I would lean into it."

With Hunt's exit, the Dragons are now looking to find a new halfback to fill the gap in their spine as they build towards the 2025 season.