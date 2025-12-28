The Canterbury Bulldogs had an exceptional 2025 season, right up until they didn't.

In the same way a game of rugby league is played in two halves, so too was the season for the blue and white.

It started brilliantly. A settled, elite group of players who couldn't lose as they shot to the top of the ladder.

They were helped by a draw that didn't see them leave Sydney often, but there were still some excellent wins.

But then, coach Cameron Ciraldo and director of football Phil Gould elected to make a handful of baffling changes that effectively hit the self-implosion button for the Belmore-based outfit.

They were still strong enough during the second half of the season to crack a top-four berth, but lost their right to a home qualifying final, failed to topple the Melbourne Storm away from home, and then were promptly knocked out of the competition the following week by four-time champions the Penrith Panthers.

The circumstances leading up to their demise have been well publicised, and don't need to be commented on further, given the nature of team selection, but there is little doubt the Bulldogs are a club under pressure as the competition looks forward to 2026.

As it stands, the Bulldogs are running into 2026 with either a five-eighth at halfback, or a rookie in the number seven, and last year's number one lock at dummy half, potentially needing to play all 80 minutes.

With, in some minds at least, the jury still out on Connor Tracey at fullback, questions around Matt Burton's best position, and others around the club's depth, there is little wonder predictions for the Bulldogs at this early stage are as wide and varied as with any club in the competition.

At their best, particularly defensively, there is little doubt the Bulldogs can compete, but whether their best will be on display on a consistent basis is anyone's guess.

One of the so-called issues for Canterbury last year was that of their forward pack. Not necessarily the performance, but certainly whether it has enough size against some of the other top-tier forward lineups floating around the competition.

It seems it's something Canterbury took heed of too, and knew was going to be an issue, after they signed Leo Thompson from the Newcastle Knights very early in the recruitment window for 2026.

Standing at 186 centimetres and 107 kilograms, Thompson brings size and aggression to the Bulldogs that some would suggest they were lacking during their rise in 2024 and 2025.

His form is something of a concern, as is the reported $800,000 per year plus price tag for the four-year duration of his deal, but if he can find anywhere near his best, it could actually turn into a bargain buy by the time it's all said and done.

And the Bulldogs will be hopeful of Thompson turning it around.

At his best, even for the struggling Knights, the now 25-year-old was seemingly on his way to becoming one of that club's best and most important players, and among the top props in the game.

But his best has alluded him for much of his time in the NRL, while discipline has also been a concern.

You would expect Cameron Ciraldo to be able to coach some of the problem areas out of Thompson, who averaged just 98 metres per game throughout his 2025 campaign with the Knights, but did tackle well at north of 95 per cent while also adding 17 offloads and 16 tackle busts in just 16 games.

The bottom line for Canterbury is that, with so many questions around their spine, the forward pack are going to need to dominate.

Thompson has the ability to be their game breaker, particularly when you consider he will be playing through the middle third alongside sturdy, consistent options like Max King and Kurt Mann, among others.

If he can develop his game leaning from players like that and finding his potential, then he will be nothing but a positive outcome on the contract front for the Bulldogs as they try to piece together not just 2026, but the following seasons and turn into a premiership force.

Thompson is the main signing at the Bulldogs, but their other contract plays include moves for Kade Dykes and Sean O'Sullivan, who both could feature as part of the spine if things don't go to plan over the first half of the season.

All eyes will be on Thompson at Belmore heading into 2026, though.