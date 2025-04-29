Brisbane Broncos star outside back Selwyn Cobbo has revealed an attachment to his local area will not be a factor in his next deal.

A Cherbourg product, Cobbo still heads back to the place of his birth as often as possible.

That will become a far tougher proposition if he is forced to locate away from one of the South East Queensland clubs when he signs his next deal.

Speaking to AAP, he said it will always be home, but that it wasn't neccessarily his preference to remain at the Broncos.

"Cherbourg is not going to run away," Cobbo said.

"It's always home. I love going back home when I can. Wherever I go, I can always go back home.

"For now, I just want to play footy.

"I will let my manager sort out all that. I will keep putting on the jersey and showing up every week and put a good performance in for the team."

Currently playing fullback due to the absence of Reece Walsh, Cobbo's market value is tipped to be at seven figures as he negotiates his future for 2026.

His contract, which runs out at the end of 2025, has been a topic of discussion for much of this year.

Brisbane were rumoured to have a deal on the table at one point, but then took it away during pre-season but are now believed to be in the process of negotiating.

It's unclear whether any rival clubs have made offers for the Queensland State of Origin player yet, but it is clear that Brisbane have salary cap issues they must sort out before confirming the future of the youngster.

With big money deals at the top end of their roster, it has long been speculated that the Broncos simply won't be able to retain both Cobbo and Kotoni Staggs, who has been rumoured as close to re-signing for a number of months now.

Staggs has seemingly been the priority for the Red Hill-based club, but Cobbo's form will undoubtedly have thrown a spanner in the works, with coach Michael Maguire wanting to retain both players.