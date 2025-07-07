Melbourne Storm and Papua New Guinea-born winger Xavier Coates has all but ruled out the chance of shifting to the new team to be based out of Port Moresby when they join the NRL in 2028.\r\n\r\nCoates is off-contract at the Storm at the end of 2026, and can negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 this year if his deal isn't renewed.\r\n\r\nIt was recently reported the Storm were looking to open talks with Coates, as well as teammates Harry Grant and Jahrome Hughes who are also out of contract at the end of 2026.\r\n\r\nThe immediate concern for the Storm is the Perth Bears side who enter the competition in 2027 and can begin to sign players from November 1 this year for their inaugural campaign, but Coates had the potential additional lure of playing for the side based out of Port Moresby.\r\n\r\nBut the winger, currently in Queensland camp, told News Corp his preference would be to remain with Melbourne, and that he is unclear on how the team in Port Moresby is going to work.\r\n\r\n\u201cI am happy with my time at Melbourne,\u201d the winger was quoted as saying by the publication.\r\n\r\n\u201cI don't know the whole gist of the new NRL team (Papua New Guinea) coming in, but I am happy down in Melbourne so I'm not focusing too far ahead.\r\n\r\n\u201cI don't know how it's going to work to be honest.\r\n\r\n\u201cI know rugby league is a massive sport in PNG, it's the national sport, so getting a massive fan base around them won't be a trouble at all.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt would be great to see a lot of players go to PNG and play for them.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe concern for the Papua New Guinea side will be attracting elite talent.\r\n\r\nThe Dolphins struggled when they first entered the competition despite being coached by Wayne Bennett and located in south-east Queensland, and there are similar concerns for the Perth Bears, who will be able to begin recruitment from November 1 this year.