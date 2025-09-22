After two seasons as the head coach of the Wests Tigers reserve-grade side, Aaron Payne has departed the club.

Returning home to North Queensland due to personal reasons, Payne brought a wealth of knowledge to the club's NSW Cup side and helped get them to ninth on the ladder during this year's campaign.

"It's been a great experience working with this group of players and helping them strive to be better every day," Payne said.

"It's been really satisfying to see so many take that step into the NRL and continue their development and growth.

"I'm grateful to the club for their support and the opportunities they've provided over the past two seasons."

Recently named in the Cowboys' 30-year team at dummy-half, Payne played over 200 matches in first-grade before arriving at the club as the replacement for Wayne Lambkin.

With Payne following NRLW head coach Brett Kimmorley out of the Tigers, a replacement has yet to be named to succeed him.

It is also unknown what his future holds and if he will continue coaching in Queensland.

"Aaron has been a great addition to our NSW Cup program and has made a significant impact on our playing group," Wests Tigers Head of Football Matthew Betsey said.

"While we're sad to see him leave, we understand his reasons for doing so.

"We're thankful for his hard work and dedication over the last two years and wish him all the best for the future."